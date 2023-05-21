'There has been no request' - Feyenoord chief says Tottenham have not made an approach for Arne Slot but confirms coach has already turned down Leeds move

Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has confirmed that they are yet to receive a formal offer from Tottenham Hotspur for their manager Arne Slot.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur are in search of a manager who can take charge of the team on a permanent basis next season. Spurs have shortlisted several names for the hot seat, including Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

However, the Dutch club's director Dennis te Kloese revealed that they have not received any formal offer from the Premier League side and that they are happy to continue with Slot at the helm.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Kloese said, "No, there has been no request from Tottenham (for Slot). In February, there was concrete interest from Leeds United, but we and Arne said, ‘no’ to that. Arne did not want to go to Leeds and I think that was a very good decision.

"We went a long way with Arne, broke (renegotiated) his contract last year. We are more than satisfied with him and if there is interest in him, we will hear about it. Sometimes it is also very nice to realise what you have.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In a massive U-turn on Saturday, it was revealed that the north London side had resumed talks with Nagelsmann but he wants assurances regarding a sporting director at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Tottenham will play their final game of the season on May 28 against Leeds United at Elland Road.