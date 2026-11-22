Ferran Torres netted a decisive late goal as Paris Saint-Germain edged OGC Nice 3-2 to claim a 12th consecutive victory across all competitions. Speaking after the match, the forward explained why banking three points immediately after the international break mattered more than a fluent performance.
Torres clinches vital PSG win on Cote d'Azur
Ferran Torres scored with five minutes of normal time remaining to seal a 3-2 victory for Paris Saint-Germain away to OGC Nice, stretching Luis Enrique's side to 12 straight wins in all competitions. The result ended Nice's unbeaten home record this season and opened a five-point cushion over second-placed Lille at the top of Ligue 1.
Although Mohamed Amoura put Nice ahead in the eighth minute against the run of play, PSG turned the game around before half-time through Senny Mayulu and Desire Doue. Torres then delivered a deft finish from an Ousmane Dembele pass to give Paris breathing space before Ali Abdi pulled one back in stoppage time.
Torres stresses priority of winning after break
Despite Nice threatening on the counter-attack during a tense second half, PSG stayed patient until Torres applied the finishing touch. After the final whistle, Torres underlined that grinding out results right after an international break remains vital for dressing-room calm.
"This was a very important win," Torres said. "It wasn't our best display, but ultimately, we were competitive and got the three points, and now, we'll focus on the Champions League. It's always important to win, especially after an international break, as it puts the team at ease. Ultimately, we got the three points, which is our priority."
How PSG weathered the storm at Nice
Nice took the lead with their first chance on a counter-attack through Amoura and stayed compact defensively for much of the opening half-hour. PSG finally broke through on the half-hour mark when Mayulu converted a penalty after Xavier Mandza handled inside the box, before Doue tapped in from Achraf Hakimi's pass less than a minute later.
After the break, Joao Neves controlled midfield tempo and PSG pressed aggressively to limit Nice's threat on Matvey Safonov's goal. Hakimi missed a 61st-minute chance to extend the lead before Torres stepped up late on to make the difference.
Champions League focus next for Paris
With three hard-earned points secured in their first fixture back since a 1-0 win over Troyes two weeks earlier, Torres and his team-mates can now turn their attention to European action.
Staying top of Ligue 1 by five points gives PSG a strong platform as they shift focus toward the Champions League.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.