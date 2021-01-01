Fernandes will never shirk penalty pressure at Man Utd after helping to secure derby win over City

The Portuguese playmaker got the Red Devils off to a perfect start against their old adversaries after accusations of going missing in big games

Bruno Fernandes claims to live for the pressure that accompanies being Manchester United’s penalty taker, with the Portuguese playmaker showing nerves of steel in an impressive derby win over arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start in their latest Premier League outing, with a clumsy challenge from Gabriel Jesus on Anthony Martial presenting them with a spot-kick inside two minutes.

Ederson got a hand to Fernandes’ effort, but he could not keep it out and a perfect response was offered to those who had been questioning his input in crunch clashes with fellow members of the so-called ‘big six’.

What has been said?

Speaking to MUTV about the responsibility piled onto his shoulders, Fernandes said: “Every penalty has the same pressure for me.

“It’s always pressure to take a pen, doesn’t matter if it’s against City, or another team. It’s always pressure to take the pens.

“I like that kind of pressure. It’s good pressure. I knew what I had to do. I did it in the right way with the right power and I’m happy to score, of course.

“Honestly for us it’s about winning. People will always complain about everything. Today it will still be Bruno never scores in big games.

“They will put open play no goals, it was a penalty [and say] it doesn’t count! So for us the most important thing is winning the game.

“It doesn’t matter how you score, when the ball touches the net it’s a goal. I will be happy and it doesn’t matter if it’s me or another one scoring.”

Fernandes’ record at Man Utd

The 26-year-old has become a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, with a leading role taken on at Old Trafford from the moment he arrived from Sporting during the winter transfer window of 2020.

A steady stream of end product has been contributed to the collective cause in Manchester, allowing plaudits and individual prizes to rain down on the talented midfielder.

On the back of his efforts against City, Fernandes now boasts 35 goals and 21 assists through 63 appearances for United.

Article continues below

How many penalties has Fernandes scored for Man Utd?

Fernandes has taken 19 penalties for the Red Devils, with Solskjaer’s side handed opportunities from 12 yards on a regular basis.

He has converted all but one of those, with his only failure from the spot coming in a Premier League meeting with Newcastle in October 2020.

Further reading