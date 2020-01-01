'Fernandes is going to be a legend' - Dalot backs Man Utd team-mate for greater success

The Portugal midfielder has made a superb start to life at Old Trafford and his compatriot believes he can build a legacy for the Red Devils

Diogo Dalot has backed team-mate Bruno Fernandes to become a legend following the impressive start to his Old Trafford career.

Fernandes arrived from C.P. in the January transfer window and has already picked up personal awards for his consistent performances having been crowned the club's Player of the Month for February while also picking up the Premier League Player of the Month prize having made an instant impact for the Red Devils..

In his nine starts Fernandes has already provided three goals and four assists havingg become a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

And Dalot believes his compatriot can build a lasting legacy among United fans if he can continue his electric form.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be legend,” Dalot told the Official Manchester United Podcast.

“He’s unbelievable, he can be better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club.

"I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club. He’s going to be (a legend), no doubt about that.

“He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in , he played in as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.”

Fernandes’ arrival has lifted a United team that was threatening to underwhelm this season, with Solskjaer's side having bounced back from a home defeat against in January to string together an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

But, despite his impact, Fernandes did not want to take all the plaudits himself.

“We can talk about a new start after Bruno but it is not about Bruno, it is about the team. One player doesn't change a team. The team changes when everyone pushes together for the same side,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“But the support I receive from the fans since the first day is amazing. I listened to the song they do for me and I was like, ‘I have been here for two days and I already have a song!’ The love they give me in this first month is really good."