Fernandes explains supposedly awkward moment with Ronaldo on Portugal duty amid interview fallout

Bruno Fernandes has spoken on his supposedly frosty reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo on Portugal duty, refuting any rift with his club-mate.

Ronaldo criticised Man Utd

Fernandes seemed to give cold shoulder to the forward

Has now come out to deny any rift with his skipper

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo did not hold himself back in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised many of those at Old Trafford including manager Erik ten Hag and the board. When Fernandes bumped into him at the Portugal camp, the midfielder did not have much to say to his skipper but for a quick handshake and seemingly forced smile. That inevitably led to speculation that relations between the pair had deteriorated - something Fernandes has moved to deny.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have no problem with anyone," he stated.

When quizzed about whether he snubbed Ronaldo, the midfielder responded: "Why do you say that? They put the sound [on] after. Did you hear it with the sound? You have to. The sound says that he is joking with me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old reiterated that he is focused on doing well with Portugal at the World Cup and everyone in the squad is raring to put up a good show to help Ronaldo succeed. "We have to be focused on the World Cup because a World Cup doesn't come every time. You don't have a chance to play a World Cup many times. Cristiano will play in his fifth World Cup so everyone is ready for that and everyone wants to give their best for the team," he added.

IN ONE PHOTO:

The footage of their encounter immediately went viral...

DID YOU KNOW? Joao Mario also clarified that Ronaldo was having a jibe at Fernandes as he had arrived late to the national team camp in Lisbon.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? After demolishing Nigeria 4-0 in a friendly, Portugal will look to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note when they take on Ghana on November 24.