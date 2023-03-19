'I don't feel sorry for Eden Hazard' - Toni Kroos insists out-of-favour Real Madrid team-mate 'doesn't have a bad life'

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos says he has no sympathy for team-mate Eden Hazard despite his struggles in the Spanish capital.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard's career at Madrid has never truly got up and running since he joined from Chelsea in 2019, as the Belgium international struggled with fitness issues in his first three seasons. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has given priority to other players once again in 2022-23, leaving Hazard on the bench for the most part. Despite his difficulties, Kroos says the 32-year-old has a lot to be thankful for.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course it's a difficult situation, but pity is out of place in football," he said to Eleven Sports. "I don't think Eden has a bad life. You can feel sorry for people who have a much worse life than him. It's not about money, I don't feel sorry for anyone in football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard has never made more than 18 appearances in La Liga in a single season in his almost four years with Madrid. He has been limited to just three outings in the Spanish top-flight this term and Ancelotti explained he has not been selecting the winger because the coach is "here to win games".

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Ancelotti's team are in action on Sunday when they take on Barcelona in La Liga.