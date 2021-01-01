Where to watch FC Goa's AFC Champions League matches: TV, live stream & fixtures

As FC Goa make their AFC Champions League debut, Goal tells you where to watch the matches in India...

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa are all set to make their debut in the AFC Champions League (ACL) this year.

The Gaurs had earned the right to represent India at the AFC Champions League after they won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season. They are also the first-ever Indian club to take part in the biggest club competition in Asia.

FC Goa have been placed in Group E of the competition alongside Persian Pro League 2019-20 champions Persepolis FC and Qatar Stars League 2019-20 runners-up Al Rayyan. The fourth team will be the winner of Al-Wahda (UAE) vs Al-Zawraa (Iraq) from the play-offs West Asian round.

Goa has been awarded the right to host all the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League but they will be played behind closed doors owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2020-21 ISL season, FC Goa finished fourth on the league table and were ousted from the play-offs after losing to eventual champions Mumbai City FC in a penalty shoot-out.

Here's how you can watch all the ACL action.

Where to watch or stream FC Goa's ACL matches

The Star Sports Network have bought the rights to show FC Goa's AFC Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming platform Hotstar, allowing supporters to watch the game and catch the replay of matches.

Hi! We will telecast all group stages matches of FC Goa in the AFC Champions League, starting with FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC on Apr 14 at 8:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 3. — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 1, 2021

FC Goa's ACL fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Venue Apr 14 8:30 pm FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Star Sports 3 Goa Apr 17 5:00 pm Winner of Al-Wahda vs Al-Zawraa Star Sports 3 Goa Apr 20 8:30 pm Persepolis vs FC Goa Star Sports 3 Goa Apr 23 8:30 pm FC Goa vs Persepolis Star Sports 3 Goa Apr 26 8:30 pm Al Rayyan vs FC Goa Star Sports 3 Goa Apr 29 8:30 pm FC Goa vs Winner of Al-Wahda vs Al-Zawraa Star Sports 3 Goa

*All the matches can be watched online on Hotstar