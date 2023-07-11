'Family' - Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose in crystal clear Caribbean sea as Inter-Miami bound star winds down summer holiday ahead of MLS bow

Lionel Messi is enjoying his summer holidays in the Caribbean along with his family ahead of MLS bow with Inter Miami.

Messi vacations before Inter Miami move

Posts photos with family

Might make Inter Miami debut on July 21

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper is spending time with his family in the Caribbean before getting back to action with his new club Inter Miami. In the latest photos, he can be seen standing with Rocuzzoo in the crystal clear Caribbean waters and in another he is seen with his entire family including his three children.

He captioned the photo, "Siempre así. ❤️#familia" which translates to "Always like that. #Family".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is all set to join Inter Miami in the next few days where he is likely to reunite with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. It has been reported that a 'major unveiling event' will be held on July 16 at 8 pm ET, where the trio is likely to be unveiled.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is expected to make his debut with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.