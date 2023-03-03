'Completely false' - Cristiano Ronaldo denies allegations he cheated on Georgina Rodriguez by having sex with Venezuelan influencer Georgilaya

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied allegations he cheated on Georgina Rodriguez with a Venezuelan influencer, branding the claims “completely false”.

Claims made on social media

Portuguese's camp quick to deny

All-time great currently in Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? The blogger, who goes by the name Georgilaya, has made the accusations against five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo on social media. She claims to have slept with the Portuguese superstar in March 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Georgilaya claims to have been invited by text to meet with Ronaldo while he was on international duty, posing for selfies before engaging in consensual sex. The South American has posted on Instagram: “When I read the message, I thought that if I went there we would just talk, get to know each other better, maybe I could get some more photos. I didn't think that, in that situation, there would be sex. The fact is, it happened. It was consented on my part, but despite that I felt manipulated, by the fame and power of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: A spokesperson for Ronaldo has told The Sun: “This is completely false and defamatory.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Georgilaya has a number of photos saved on her Instagram account in which she can be seen with Ronaldo. The 38-year-old footballer, who is currently on the books of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, has been with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 – with the couple having two children together.