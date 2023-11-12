Fabio Cannavaro in line to replace Rudi Garcia as Napoli manager after watching shock Empoli loss alongside club president

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro is in line to replace Rudi Garcia as manager of the Serie A club, according to reports in Italy.

Garcia under pressure after underwhelming start

Cannavaro in stands as Napoli slump to Empoli defeat

President leaves stadium early as team jeered off

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ballon d'Or winner watched Napoli's 1-0 defeat to Empoli on Sunday alongside the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who left the ground before the final whistle. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Cannavaro could be in line to take over as head coach of his hometown club with Garcia's position once again under serious threat with his president losing patience.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garcia was the rather underwhelming choice to take over from Luciano Spalletti, who took a sabbatical after guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years. If Cannavaro is appointed, it will be an emotional return to the club where he began his illustrious playing career. Another candidate reported to be under consideration is former Marseille manager, Igor Tudor.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Serie A takes a break for the November internationals, then Napoli face a trip to Atlanta when league matters resume.