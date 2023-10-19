FA Cup to axe third and fourth-round replays in major shake-up to world's oldest cup competition

There may be major changes coming to the FA Cup that will affect teams at all levels of the pyramid.

FA Cup to change format

Will shake up the oldest competition structure

Third and Fourth Round replays to be scrapped

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported by BBC that the Football Association are close to making a decision regarding the FA Cup which would see the replays of round three and round four scrapped in its entirety. The change would mean that the games that end in a draw at the end of 90 minutes will have to undergo extra time and potentially penalty shootouts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move would negatively impact lower league clubs as they generally look towards hosting replays as a method to generate revenues. The reports also suggested that the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-finals would also be scrapped in favour of the single-leg match-up.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Round One of the FA Cup kicks off on November 4. Premier League clubs will only get involved in Round Three which will be held on the first weekend of 2024.