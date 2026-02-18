How to buy FA Cup 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, predictions, ticket prices & more

The most prestigious and oldest domestic club cup competition on the planet is living up to its lofty expectations this season. With some exhilarating FA Cup 5th round encounters set to take place in early March, you can get immersed in the magic of the Cup by booking tickets.

We’ve witnessed some dramatic and absorbing Cup clashes already, Macclesfield knocking out Crystal Palace and Mansfield ousting Burnley to name just a couple. With five non-Premier League sides eagerly anticipating 5th round ties, further excitement is guaranteed.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, the upcoming schedule and much more.

Upcoming FA Cup 2026 fixtures

NB: Kick-off times for the 5th round matches are yet to be confirmed, but they will be played between Friday March 6 and Monday March 9.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets TBC Fulham vs Southampton Craven Cottage (London) Tickets TBC Leeds United vs Norwich City Elland Road (Leeds) Tickets TBC Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Elland Road (Leeds) Tickets TBC Newcastle United vs Manchester City St James' Park (Newcastle) Tickets TBC West Ham United vs Brentford Olympic Stadium (London) Tickets TBC Wolves vs Liverpool Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton) Tickets TBC Wrexham vs Chelsea Racecourse Ground (Wrexham) Tickets

The eighth 5th round match won't be known until the 4th Round tie between Port Vale and Bristol City has been played on Tuesday, March 3.

What is the FA Cup schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s FA Cup kicked off way back in early August. The complete competition therefore lasts over nine months, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in mid-May. These are the remaining round dates:

March 6-9: Round 5

April 4-5: Quarter-finals

April 25-26: Semi-finals

May 16: Final

How to buy FA Cup match tickets

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

The FA Cup also offers fans a rare opportunity to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

Tickets for this year’s FA Cup semi-finals and final will also be sold via the relevant competing clubs, once they are known. Both sides are allocated approximately 30,000 tickets for these Wembley games. There will always be high demand for Wembley tickets, and this year won’t be any different.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. Live Football Tickets is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are FA Cup match tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for FA Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, as we reach the final stages and get closer to the May final.

While the official 2026 semi-final and final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s Wembley prices act as a good guide and were as follows:

Section Semi-finals Final Level 2 Premium seats £120 £255 Category 1 £90 £175 Category 2 £70 £125 Category 3 £45 £75 Category 4 £30 £50

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability. FA Cup match tickets on secondary resale sites such as Live Football Tickets are currently available from £24 upwards.

What FA Cup 2026 hospitality packages are available?

Regarding the FA Cup semi-finals and final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience. You're not just a VIP for those games either, as you will also secure seats for the Carabao Cup Final.

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

Inner Circle

Centre Circle

Number Nine

Bobby Moore

One Twenty

Private Box

What to expect from the FA Cup 2026

Anything is possible in the FA Cup, but one thing is guaranteed: a new name will be etched in the famous trophy this year.

Crystal Palace’s victory in the showpiece event at ‘The Home of Football’ last May was huge news, but the Eagles would be brought down to earth with a bump after exiting this season’s competition at the hands of non-league Macclesfield.

Macclesfield may have bowed out heroically against Brentford in the 4th Round, but other non-Premier League sides still have their FA Cup dreams intact. Two of the most intriguing 5th Round contests sees Wrexham entertain Chelsea at the Racecourse Ground and Mansfield welcome high-flying Arsenal to the One Call Stadium.

It's been 18 years since a team from outside the top flight (Cardiff City) reached an FA Cup Final and you have to go way back to 1980 for the last time a lower division side (West Ham) raised the trophy aloft at Wembley.

With three of the most honoured sides in FA Cup history still left in this year’s competition, the odds look stacked in favour of the big guns. Arsenal, who top the all-time winners’ list, are aiming for a 15th Cup triumph, while Chelsea or Liverpool would claim a ninth crown if they went all the way this season.

It comes as no surprise, of course, that Manchester City are still striving for FA Cup glory too. As well as reaching the semi-final stage for the past seven consecutive seasons, Pep’s posse have played in the last three FA Cup finals and could set a record if they’re involved in the curtain-closing clash again.