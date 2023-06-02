FA Cup prize money: What do winning teams earn in 2022-23?

A complete breakdown of the financial rewards on offer for clubs competing in the 2022-23 edition of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup has been one of the most iconic football tournaments in the world since its inception in 1871.

It is the oldest national football competition in the world and is open to all eligible clubs down to Level nine of the English football league system with Level 10 clubs acting as stand-ins. In fact, in 2011-12, a record 763 clubs participated in the tournament.

Although the prize money on offer might not be overly lucrative for the Premier League outfits, it undoubtedly makes a difference to those lower down the football pyramid and a giant-killing cup run can be definitive.

GOAL takes a look and how much clubs stand to earn right from the first round winners and losers to the champion.

What is the 2022-23 FA Cup prize money?

The prize for winning the 2022-23 FA Cup final alone is £2 million, with the runners-up receiving £1 million. However, the overall cumulative prize money depends on how many rounds a team progresses through.

While the prize money for the competition has not varied significantly, after the Covid-19 pandemic, the winnings went down to £3.4 million. However, the Football Association has increased the prize pool for 2022-23, which is always a welcome relief for the clubs that are lower down the football hierarchy.

A full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money for 2022-23 can be found in the table below.

Round No. of teams Prize money Extra preliminary round winners 208 £1,125 Extra preliminary round losers 208 £375 Preliminary round winners 136 £1,444 Preliminary round losers 136 £481 First round qualifying winners 112 £2,250 First round qualifying losers 112 £750 Second round qualifying winners 80 £3,375 Second round qualifying losers 80 £1,125 Third round qualifying winners 40 £5,625 Third round qualifying losers 40 £1,875 Fourth round qualifying winners 32 £9,375 Fourth round qualifying losers 32 £3,125 First round proper winners 40 £41,000 Second round proper winners 20 £67,000 Third round proper winners 32 £105,000 Fourth round proper winners 16 £120,000 Fifth round proper winners 8 £225,000 Quarter-final winners 4 £450,000 Semi-final winners 2 £1,000,000 Semi-final losers 2 £500,000 Final runners-up 1 £1,000,000 Final winners 1 £2,000,000

The Premier League teams enter the competition in the third round and this season the prize money has shot up by £23,000 to £105,000 if they win in this round.

Whoever wins this year's final will earn around £3.7m from prize money alone.

What was the FA Cup prize money in 2021-22?

Getty Images

There has been a marginal increase in the prize money from the last season.

While the prize money has remained the same in the preliminary and qualifying rounds, it has increased from the first round proper.

Liverpool earned £1.8m in the 2021-22 season for beating Chelsea in penalties and the Blues settled for £900,000 after finishing as runners-up.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season? Harry Kane

Victor Osimhen

Randal Kolo Muani

Wout Weghorst 120485 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season? 42% Harry Kane

42% Victor Osimhen

7% Randal Kolo Muani

9% Wout Weghorst 120485 Votes

Related links