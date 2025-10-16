The United States Grand Prix at the iconic Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, has become a highlight of the Formula 1 calendar, drawing in fans from across the globe for a full weekend of motorsport and entertainment.

Since its inaugural race at COTA in 2012, the United States Grand Prix has cemented its place as a fan favorite, known for its unique blend of American hospitality and European racing tradition.

For 2025, the F1 United States Grand Prix features the Sprint format for the third time in its history, adding an extra layer of competition to the weekend.

With the US Grand Prix happening this weekend, securing your tickets now is crucial. GOAL has everything you need to know about getting tickets to the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025.

When is the United States F1 Grand Prix 2025?

The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix 2025 will take place from October 17-19, 2025, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. This highly anticipated event marks Round 19 of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Date Event Name Location Tickets Friday, October 17, 2025 Practice 1 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Tickets Friday, October 17, 2025 Sprint Qualifying Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Tickets Saturday, October 18, 2025 Sprint Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Tickets Saturday, October 18, 2025 Qualifying Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Tickets Sunday, October 19, 2025 US Grand Prix Final 2025 Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Tickets

Where to buy United States Grand Prix 2025 tickets?

Official tickets through the Formula 1 tickets website and the official website of the Circuit of the Americas have now sold out.

Missed out? Tickets are still available through secondary ticket channels and authorized resellers, including:

When purchasing, always check the vendor's reputation and review their policies on resales and authenticity. For the best value, consider General Admission passes, especially if you're looking to experience the atmosphere on a budget.

How much are United States Grand Prix 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices for the F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 vary significantly based on the type of ticket, the day(s) you wish to attend, and your seating preference.

As with any major sporting event, demand plays a significant role, causing prices to fluctuate.

If you're looking for the most budget-friendly way to attend, single-day General Admission (Grounds Pass) tickets are your best bet. These passes allow access to various standing areas around the Circuit of the Americas, starting as low as $35 - $40.

For a full F1 experience, a 3-day General Admission pass typically offers great value. These passes allow you access for the entire weekend, around $389.

Two-day passes (Saturday and Sunday) are also available, with prices starting from approximately $551.

For those seeking a more comfortable and reserved viewing experience, grandstand tickets offer specific seating with excellent track views. Mid-range grandstand tickets, can be around $675 for a weekend pass.

For the ultimate luxury experience, F1 Experiences Champions Club packages, which include premium seating, hospitality, and exclusive access, can start from $5,840.

Upcoming schedule and dates of United States Grand Prix 2025

The F1 United States Grand Prix is more than just a race; it's a full weekend event packed with motorsport action, live music, and fan experiences. The 2025 edition, running from October 17-19, will feature the exciting Sprint format, adding extra competitive sessions to the itinerary.

The weekend typically kicks off on Thursday with various fan activities and possibly some support race action, although the main F1 sessions begin on Friday.

Friday, October 17: Sprint Day

Practice 1 (FP1) : The first chance for teams and drivers to get to grips with the Circuit of the Americas for the weekend.

: The first chance for teams and drivers to get to grips with the Circuit of the Americas for the weekend. Sprint Qualifying: A shorter qualifying session determining the grid for Saturday's Sprint Race.

Saturday, October 18: Qualifying Day

Sprint Race : A shorter, points-scoring race that sets the grid for the main Grand Prix. This format has proven to be incredibly popular, offering intense action right from the start.

: A shorter, points-scoring race that sets the grid for the main Grand Prix. This format has proven to be incredibly popular, offering intense action right from the start. Qualifying: The traditional qualifying session that determines the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix. This is a thrilling session as drivers push their cars to the absolute limit for pole position.

Sunday, October 19: Race Day

F1 United States Grand Prix Race: The culmination of the weekend, where drivers battle it out over 56 laps of COTA to claim victory. The race begins at 2:00 PM local Austin time.

Beyond the track action, COTA also hosts numerous concerts from world-renowned artists, turning the Grand Prix into a vibrant festival atmosphere. In previous years, major music acts have performed, making the event a dual celebration of speed and sound. Keep an eye on official announcements for the full entertainment lineup as the dates approach.

Remember that the scheduled times are subject to change, so always check the official Formula 1 and Circuit of the Americas websites closer to the event for the most up-to-date information. Planning your trip around this packed schedule will ensure you don't miss any of the excitement.