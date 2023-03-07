Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst responded to criticism of his pre-match antics before a 7-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Weghorst touched 'This is Anfield' sign

Has received criticism for doing so

Has explained why he did it

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst, already struggling since joining United, made the ill-fated choice to touch the famous sign in an effort to wind up Liverpool. It didn't work, of course, as the Reds handed his team their worst-ever Premier League defeat.

Twitter

WHAT THEY SAID: "Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one, it's worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me," Weghorst said in a statement. "So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the national team, I know that Virgil [van Dijk] always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game. As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has taken a harsh approach with his squad this week after the 7-0 result at Anfield, trying to harden the mentality of his players to avoid similar meltdowns in the future.

Weghorst, meanwhile, has made trolling opponents a habit, memorably squabbling with Lionel Messi at the World Cup in an incident that has led him to be teased by club team-mate Lisandro Martinez.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Weghorst could feature in Thursday's Europa League match against Real Betis at Old Trafford.