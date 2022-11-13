Explained: Why Newcastle's handball shouts vs Chelsea were denied despite ball appearing to hit Chalobah's arm

Newcastle's appeals for a penalty in the first half were waved away by Robert Jones, much to the Magpies' dismay.

Newcastle claim Trevoh Chalobah handled ball

Referee Jones refused to award spot kick

Chalobah's arm considered in natural position

WHAT HAPPENED? In a first half devoid of clear-cut opportunities, Newcastle appeared to be in with a chance of opening the scoring from the penalty spot. As Chalobah slid to block a cross from Dan Burn on the left flank, the ball appeared to collide with the Chelsea defender's arm, not his body.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? Despite vigorous appeals from the Newcastle players, referee Jones refused to blow his whistle for the penalty. The on-field official deemed that, despite the contact, the player's arm was in a natural position as he entered as slide, and wasn't in any way a deliberate obstruction to the ball's direction.

While Newcastle fans naturally felt aggrieved...

Two things are certain in life, Death, and a penalty from Chalobah not given to Newcastle United … 📸#NUFC #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/0ECOuQXyjY pic.twitter.com/DbjhewXPLk — NUFCTalk (@Newcastle_FC) November 12, 2022

Others were less certain:

Newcastle are asking for a penalty after the ball hits Chalobah's hand. I don't think that's a pen personally. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 12, 2022

An explanation of the rule as to why the decision wasn't given:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE: A much-needed rest during the World Cup break awaits the team.