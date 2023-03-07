Explained: Why Kai Havertz was allowed to retake crucial penalty for Chelsea against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League last 16

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz was controversially allowed to retake his second-half penalty against Borussia Dortmund - and converted to take the lead.

Chilwell cross hits Marius Wolf's arm

VAR says it's a penalty

Havertz gets two chances to convert

WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund players were deemed to have encroached Havertz in the box as he ran up to take the first penalty, which he missed off the post, and then illegally cleared the rebound. Havertz converted his retake to give Chelsea a 2-1 aggregate lead.

The penalty call for handball was controversial itself, as VAR overturned the decision on the pitch and awarded the Blues a spot-kick.

WHY WAS HAVERTZ ALLOWED A RETAKE? The key factor in the controversial decision was that a Dortmund player who prematurely entered the box cleared the ball after Havertz's miss. If there hadn't been a rebound, then there wouldn't have been a chance for Dortmund to kick the ball away to prompt a retake.

THE REACTION:

The decisions that led to Chelsea going ahead on aggregate were highly controversial.

