Explained: Why England's Georgia Stanway was allowed to retake penalty despite Haiti goalkeeper's save just minutes after Chole Kelly harshly denied spot-kick by VAR at Women's World Cup

Chloe Kelly was harshly denied a penalty for England against Haiti and Georgia Stanway was allowed to retake one in a chaotic few minutes.

Kelly fouled in the box

VAR review did not give the penalty

Stanway took her penalty twice

WHAT HAPPENED? England were denied a penalty in their opening game at the Women's World Cup, against Haiti, despite Kelly being fouled in the box. A VAR review ultimately made the decision. And minutes later, Stanway took a penalty after a handball and saw it saved, although she was given a second chance from the spot.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? VAR ruled that there had been a foul before the Haiti defender made contact with Kelly, with Alessia Russo clipping an opposition player in the box. As a result, Haiti received a free-kick. The referee still booked the defender who fouled Kelly, but that appears to be a mistake, as the VAR is incapable of recommending cautions to the official.

In terms of Stanway's penalty, she saw her first effort rather brilliantly saved, but Haiti's goalkeeper was off their line when making the stop, so the referee ordered a retake. Stanway then sent the ball into the bottom corner to give the Lionesses the lead.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England have been on a run of failing to score, going two games without hitting the net, but have now got themselves back on the scoresheet.

WHAT NEXT? England will hope to see out the victory before their next group games against Denmark and China.