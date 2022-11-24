Explained: Why Embolo didn't celebrate his goal for Switzerland against Cameroon
- Embolo opened the scoring
- Striker didn't celebrate goal
- Represents Switzerland but born in Cameroon
WHAT HAPPENED? After a fairly tepid first 45 at the Al Janoub Stadium, the second half burst into life in favour of Switzerland. A well-worked Swiss move saw Shaqiri in space on the right, who found Embolo in even more space in the middle, with the striker making no mistake from just outside the six-yard box. In what would have been an unrivalled joyous moment, Embolo's emotions were muted.
Breel Embolo finishes off a well-worked Swiss move to open the scoring— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 24, 2022
🇨🇲 There's no celebration against the country of his birth#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DUIckNRuoV
Breel Embolo puts Switzerland on top and decides not to celebrate his goal against Cameroon, his birth country 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7amWCNa9kD— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
WHY DIDN'T EMBOLO CELEBRATE? Despite scoring his side's first goal in Qatar and his first ever at a World Cup, Embolo's celebrations were limited as the Switzerland international was actually born in Cameroon. The 25-year-old's muted response to scoring was a sign of respect for his place of birth, as they fell to a 1-0 deficit early in the second half.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
Breel Embolo wouldn't celebrate against Cameroon, the country of his birth 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JIguoa32AI— GOAL (@goal) November 24, 2022
