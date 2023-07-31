Explained: Why Arsenal want David Raya despite already having Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have started a vigorous recruitment campaign this summer, but adding goalkeeper David Raya to the team would up the ante.

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Gunners' interest in Raya having been revealed, fans have questioned why Mikel Arteta would want the Brentford keeper despite already having Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks. The decision has been made by Arteta as he wants to have competition in the squad for all positions including goalkeeper. Arteta also feels competition will raise the level of the squad, according to the Evening Standard. Raya's ability with the ball at his feet also makes him an upgrade on current deputy Matt Turner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having competition could be very beneficial for Ramsdale, whose form dropped towards the end of the season as Arsenal conceded a big lead in the Premier League to Manchester City. Keeping both goalkeepers happy will not be easy but is seen as a "win-win situation" for Arteta. Raya's arrival could force Ramsdale to up his game and improve on last season in a bid to keep the new arrival on the bench. Yet if Raya can impress and force Ramsdale out of the team then Arsenal will still have an upgrade on the previous campaign.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Only time will tell as to how the Raya saga unfolds as Brentford have made their stance clear: pay £40m for Raya if you want him.