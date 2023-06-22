Explained: How Real Madrid embarrassingly tagged 'Mbappe Is Sh*t' in deleted Twitter post

Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe, but ended up with an unfortunate “MbappeIsSh*t” tag on a now deleted Twitter post.

French star won't extend deal at PSG

Continues to be linked with the Blancos

Social media activity causing a stir

WARNING: This article contains language that some people may find offensive

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants have been pursuing the World Cup-winning forward for some time, with the France international registering on their recruitment radar across spells at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain. The Blancos are looking to lure the talented 24-year-old to Spain at some point in the near future, and will hope that he can see the funny side of a social media mishap that resulted in an X-rated slur being aimed in his direction.

HOW DID THE MBAPPE TAG HAPPEN? Real quickly deleted the post in question, which was automatically generated. The post did not appear on the club’s profile and was only published on public timelines once the recipient retweeted it. The tool used by the Blancos tags people that like a specific post, allowing them to then push said content out to their followers. In this case, the user was able to change their Twitter handle to “MbappeIsSh*t” in a bid to make Madrid look rather foolish.

IN A PHOTO:

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has revealed that he will not be taking up a 12-month extension option in his contract at PSG through to 2025, meaning that a transfer door has swung open once again for Real. Any deal will not come cheap, though, with the Blancos having previously failed with bids of €200 million-plus (£172m/$220m).

WHAT'S NEXT: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has stated that no moves for Mbappe will be made in the current transfer window, but that situation may change as PSG are eager to avoid seeing a prized asset run his deal down towards free agency in 2024.