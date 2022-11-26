Explained: England's 'ITV curse' at major tournaments, what it is & why UK broadcaster has been blamed for poor World Cup results

Gareth Southgate's side came unstuck against USMNT, as England failed to clinch qualification - but was it really ITV's fault?!

England were once again left frustrated at the World Cup, as they drew 0-0 with the USMNT on Friday evening at the Al Bayt Stadium. The Three Lions remain top of Group B, but will now have to get a positive result against Wales on Tuesday to guarantee they qualify for the next round.

This performance was worlds apart from the 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday, and it means that England's record of failing to beat USA in a World Cup goes on.

After the poor showing by England, there has once again been talk of the ominous 'ITV Curse' after the broadcaster had the rights to last night's game - but what exactly is that?

What is England's 'ITV curse'?

The rights of England matches during major tournaments are normally split between the two home broadcasters, BBC and ITV, with them tending to alternate between fixtures.

However, England's results whenever their matches have been televised on ITV have generally been significantly worse, and fans and pundits alike have dubbed this the 'ITV curse'.

For example, England's 0-0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020, their loss to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and their shocking defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 have all been broadcast on ITV.

What is England's tournament record when ITV show their matches?

England have played 30 World Cup matches since France '98, with 15 of them being broadcast on ITV. The other 15 were on the BBC.

With the draw against the USMNT at Qatar 2022 also taken into account, England's win percentage in those matches stands at an awful 13% (W2, D6, L7).

It is not the first goalless England draw at a World Cup that has been shown on the broadcaster either, as the infamous 0-0 against Algeria in 2010 was also on ITV.

Since Euro 2000, ITV have shown a total of 13 matches from the various European Championships.

The win percentage rises up slightly to 38.4% (P13, W5, D5, L3). However, for statistical purposes, the penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final was recorded as a draw.

What is England's tournament record when BBC show their matches?

With the other 15 of those World Cup matches, it is a completely different story over on the BBC.

The win percentage jumps to a staggering 73%, with 11 victories, one draw and three defeats from those 15 games.

As for all European Championship games shown on the BBC since 2000, the win percentage for England remains high at 70% (P10, W7, D3, L1).

The BBC also showed the Euro 2020 final penalty shootout loss but that was officially recorded as a draw.

Which broadcaster is showing England vs Wales?

This match on Tuesday evening at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium is scheduled to be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. A good omen for the Three Lions, perhaps!