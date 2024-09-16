Experience Kissimmee announce multi-year partnership with Premier League club Brighton for 2024-25 season and beyond

Experience Kissimmee, the official tourism authority of Osceola County, Florida, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The deal will see Experience Kissimmee become a sleeve partner on the men's, women's, and academy shirts this season, enhancing global broadcast brand visibility and engagement among fans.

Brighton are the twelfth most-watched team across all five major European leagues - with a total TV audience of 195 million - and the extensive media exposure given to the Premier League will help raise Experience Kissimmee's profile.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

The partnership also features a host of other benefits and opportunities, including cross-promotions with relevant travel trade club partners that will maximise outreach and engagement within the tourism and sports sectors.

In-stadium branded signage will ensure visibility for Experience Kissimmee within the club's American Express stadium, capturing the attention of both home and visiting supporters.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brighton Hove Albion, a beloved English club in the UK," said DT Minich, President and CEO of Experience Kissimmee.

"This collaboration is exciting for us, as the UK is the number one long-haul market to Kissimmee. Additionally, BHAFC's audience profile, which includes significant followings in the UK, Canada, and Brazil, aligns perfectly with our key international markets. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing exceptional travel experiences and engaging with fans globally."

Experience Kissimmee

The partnership represents Experience Kissimmee's first-ever combined club deal in the Premier League and Women's Super League, demonstrating their dedication to inclusivity and diversity in sports.

Albion's head of commercial, Russ Wood, said: "We are delighted to announce a new three-year sleeve partnership with Experience Kissimmee.

"They are an exciting partner with a worldwide presence and one we are proud to be working with. Our values and visions align, and with our significant presence already in the US, it is the perfect partnership.

"We are looking forward to promoting Kissimmee as a stunning holiday destination to our global fanbase, and hope many will have the opportunity to experience a visit."