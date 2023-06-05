Exclusive: Lionel Messi asks to DELAY Al-Hilal move until 2024 as he angles for Barcelona return

Lionel Messi has asked Saudi side Al-Hilal to delay his move there until 2024, GOAL understands, fuelling speculation of a reunion with Barcelona.

Pro League side had offered €500-million-per year (£435m/$541m)

Messi leaves PSG after one season

Father is in negotiations with Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine's representatives held a meeting with a Saudi delegation on Monday, and requested that they postpone an expected move to the Pro League until 2024, according to GOAL sources. However, the Saudi representatives were surprised by the news, and told Messi their offer next year will be different from the €500-million-per year (£435m/$541m) deal currently on the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's decision comes just hours after his father, Jorge, admitted that he would love to return to Barcelona, and La Liga accepted the Blaugrana's so-called financial viability plan to allow the arrival of the club legend. The two parties met this morning, with a deal potentially on the cards. PSG have announced that he won't be playing in Paris next year.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jorge Messi conceded that his son could play in Catalunya next year, telling Jijantes FC that "Messi would love to return.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi appears to be inching towards a move back to his former club. But there remains the possibility of other destinations, with Inter Miami and several Premier League sides also linked.