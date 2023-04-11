Hired on an interim basis until the end of the season, John Heitinga appears set to land the permanent job at Ajax ahead of the 2023-24 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since Heitinga was promoted to take over the coaching reins of the first team, Ajax have won 11 out of 15 games. The Amsterdam giants have returned to second place in the Eredivisie, although they remain eight points behind Feyenoord with eight games to go.

These results have put the former Everton defender among the favourites for the permanent job at Ajax next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a conversation with ESPN, Sven Mislintat, Ajax's new Director of Football, was asked about whether there has been any contact with potential coaches for next season.

"We don't speak to other people and are fully focused on bringing this season to the best possible end," Mislintat began by saying.

"At the moment we have a good coach here who is doing it properly. As far as I'm concerned, Heitinga is in pole position to be in front of the group next season."

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Erik ten Hag's departure to Manchester United, Ajax hired former Club Brugge coach Alfred Schreuder.

However, a seven-game winless run led to Schreuder's sacking, with Heitinga being promoted from Ajax's B team, initially on an interim basis, and then until the end of the season.

Since the Dutchman has arrived, Ajax have won eight, drawn one, and lost one game in the league.

WHAT NEXT? Heitinga and Ajax will hope to make it two Eredivisie wins in a row when they host FC Emmen this Sunday, followed by an away trip to third-placed PSV exactly a week later.