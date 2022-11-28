Evra hails Lisandro Martinez as best Man Utd signing for years & takes swipe at former Arsenal defender

Patrice Evra has showered praise on Lisandro Martinez and hailed him as Manchester United's ''best signing in years''.

Evra hails Martinez

Best Man Utd signing in years

Takes shot at Mertesacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has been a bright spark for the Red Devils since his big-money summer move from Ajax, helping to lift the mood of gloom that surrounded Old Trafford following their dismal 2021-22 campaign. Former United defender Evra has been hugely impressed with the Argentine, having also laughed off any suggestion that his height would prevent him from shining in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Vibe with Five, Evra lauded Martinez when assessing his latest performance for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup: "This is one of the best signings we’ve had for years at Manchester United. It’s because of his fighting spirit. That’s what United fans want to see – those players have to bleed for the shirt.

"People were talking about his height and I was laughing. Some people said I was too small when I arrived in the Premier League as well. When you play with that heart and passion, size doesn’t matter. When he gets the ball, he is so clean and composed. Mexico were pressing everywhere but every time he got the ball he was calm and playing forward. That’s what I love."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman also aimed a dig at former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker as he went on to explain what makes Martinez the full package. "[Martinez] doesn’t play those one-metre balls to the next player. This is easy,'' Evra added. ''When I see those stats – I remember Mertesacker at Arsenal, the stats said he never lost the ball – but he was passing it one metre, I can do that every day.

"But Martinez puts the ball through the lines like Michael Carrick. That’s what he does and I love that. What a player, what a player."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LISANDRO MARTINEZ? Martinez has featured in both of Argentina's World Cup games so far, although he did not start against Saudi Arabia in their opener. He is expected to be back in Lionel Scaloni's first XI for their final group game against Poland on November 30.