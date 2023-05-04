‘Everything is bigger at Man Utd’ – Marcel Sabitzer delivers cryptic transfer hint after having no contact with Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer may have hinted at his summer transfer plans, with the Bayern Munich-owned star saying “everything is bigger” at Manchester United.

Midfielder joined Red Devils in winter window

Deal until end of the season

Big decision needs to be made on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austria international midfielder made his way to Old Trafford at the end of the winter transfer window, with a deadline day deal pushed though as Erik ten Hag sought cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. Sabitzer has impressed during his time in England, taking in 16 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions, and has suggested that he would be open to extending his association with the Premier League giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sabitzer has told Sky Germany of his time in Manchester: “I've already experienced a lot in my career, I've also experienced Bayern Munich. Everything is bigger here. There are even more people who take care of you. People are crazy about Manchester United. You can feel it at Old Trafford, how excited the fans are about the club. We are a force at home. We haven't lost a game this season and that's where you see the connection between fans and players. So all I can say is that I'm enjoying being here and very proud to have managed to have been a part of it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer helped United to bring their six-year wait for major silverware to a close in the 2023 Carabao Cup final, and they are still chasing down a top-four finish and FA Cup glory, with the 29-year-old fully focused on the Red Devils as he has received no approach from new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel. He added: “Of course there hasn't been any contact up to now, because they have a lot going on and we do too. Everyone is focused on their task. In which direction it will go, everything will be analysed and discussed at leisure.”

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer’s loan deal is due to expire in the summer, with his contract at Bayern set to run through to 2025.