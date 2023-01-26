Everton's saviour?! Marcelo Bielsa flies to England to discuss Toffees' vacant managerial position

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has flown into England to discuss the open position at Everton.

Bielsa travels to London for Everton talks

Toffees sacked Frank Lampard this week

Argentine still needs convincing to take job

WHAT HAPPENED? As Everton's search for a new manager to replace Lampard goes on, a report from Matt Law of The Telegraph claims that Bielsa has travelled back into London for further talks over the vacant position. The Argentine "still needs a lot of convincing" over the squad, but Everton hope to understand soon where he stands on the role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Toffees parted company with Lampard earlier in the week following a two-day social media silence after a defeat against relegation rivals West Ham. Bielsa had been linked with the job from the off, but appeared to be out of the running when reports emerged claiming he had doubts over the squad's ability to adapt to his rather unique and intense coaching methods. Wayne Rooney had also been linked, but GOAL understands he has serious reservations about taking the job.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 67-year-old was the man responsible for bringing Leeds back up into the Premier League in 2020 with an all-action style of play, but was relieved of his duties in 2022 following a run of results that left them in a relegation scrap.

Right now, Everton are joint-bottom in the Premier League, so they face an uphill battle in the coming months.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? With the club languishing in the relegation zone and embroiled in a crisis with fans protesting their ownership regime, it's key that the Toffees get their next manager appointed before they host league leaders Arsenal on February 4.