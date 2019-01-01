Everton sack Marco Silva after 18 months in charge

The Portuguese pays the price for a poor start to the season that has seen the Toffees fall into the bottom three

have taken the decision to relieve manager Marco Silva of his duties following a dreadful start to the 2019-20 Premier League season that has seen the Toffees drop into the relegation zone after Wednesday's evening's 5-2 battering at the hands of .

Former Toffees striker and current first-team coach Duncan Ferguson has been placed in caretaker charge for Saturday's game against at Goodison Park.

A statement on the club's website read: " Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the Club.

"Majority Shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.

"Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday.

"The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible."

The Merseyside club has made significant investments in players in recent times, adding the likes of Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes to their permanent roster in a bid to push on from mid-table finishes and start competing regularly in Europe.

Silva guided the club to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season and further investment in the playing squad over the summer raised hopes of a sustained challenge for the European places this campaign.

However, the Toffees have won just four times in the Premier League this season and Wednesday's thrashing at Anfield was their eighth defeat in their previous 11 league games.

Goal understands that former Toffees boss David Moyes is in contention to make a shock return to Goodison Park, six-and-a-half years after he left the club for .

More to follow...