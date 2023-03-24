Everton charged by Premier League with alleged breaches of FFP rules relating to spending last season

Everton have been charged by the Premier League with alleged breaches of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, relating to last season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League have released a statement that says a breach of rules has been referred to an independent commission, with Everton reported to have recorded losses of £371.8m ($388.3m) over past three years. Premier League rules state that clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105m ($128.3m) over that time.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement read: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

"The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Guardian report that a joint letter signed by Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear and Burnley chairman Alan Pace made the Premier League aware of Everton's situation. All three clubs were embroiled in a relegation battle at the time. There followed a 10-month Premier League investigation, with a points deduction among the possible punishments under the league's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

WHAT NEXT? Everton have not yet commented on the charges, but a spokesman denied any wrongdoing last season, saying: “We have worked closely with the Premier League to make sure we are compliant. We are comfortable that we have complied with the rules. External auditors have told us what we can and cannot claim against the pandemic. If clubs want to take legal action that’s their decision.”