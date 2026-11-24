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The Germany international has been key for the Reds, and one club legend saw it coming.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard praised Florian Wirtz's recent performances for the Reds. "As a No. 10 who likes to operate between the lines, you need people making runs in behind the defence. I think he has those players in this team now," he told The Overlap. Gerrard pointed to Liverpool attackers such as Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz, whose contributions alongside Wirtz have driven the Reds' recent success.

Wirtz scored and provided an assist in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, then repeated the feat in last weekend's 4-0 win over Manchester United. "I did say that Wirtz needed to offer more," Gerrard recalled. "But I wasn't one of those ready to write him off and just give up. I'd already seen enough, even before he signed for Liverpool." Gerrard had seen Wirtz shine during Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title-winning campaign, among other strong performances.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in 2025 for a record fee of €125 million and struggled at first during an inconsistent debut season with the Reds. Over recent weeks and months, he has been finding his form, while also impressing for Germany in their recent Nations League matches.

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Wirtz has registered three goals and six assists in 16 competitive appearances for Liverpool this season. His Germany record stands at 15 goals in 50 appearances.

Liverpool travel to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday before Sunday's derby away to Everton.