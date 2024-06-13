Euro 2024 route to the final: Knockout bracket explained

Everything you need to know about the route to the Euro 2024 final and possible face-offs in the knockout stages.

The group stage of Euro 2024 is merely the appetizer; the knockout phase is where the real drama unfolds.

With the expanded format in the knockout stage, 16 teams will battle it out in single-elimination matches, culminating in the grand finale at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Here, GOAL brings you a breakdown of the knockout bracket format and what awaits us in this exciting tournament.

What is the Euro 2024 route to the final?

Once the group stage ends, the following are the steps to the final of the competition:

Round of 16: The top two teams from each of the six groups automatically qualify for this stage. To fill out the remaining slots, a battle for the "best third-placed" teams ensues. The four third-placed teams with the most points and best goal difference progress, leaving a total of 16 teams vying for the trophy.

The match-ups are predetermined based on group stage finishes, with group winners facing runners-up from different groups.

Quarter-finals: The eight winners from the Round of 16 progress to this stage, with the pairings determined by the results of the previous round. Winners from one half of the bracket will face winners from the other half, ensuring a diverse range of potential match-ups.

Semi-finals: The four surviving teams enter a nerve-wracking battle for a coveted spot in the final. Here, the pressure reaches a fever pitch, as teams strategize and fight for a chance to play for the ultimate prize.

Final: The pinnacle of the tournament, where two teams battle it out to be crowned Euro 2024 champions. This winner-takes-all clash promises an unforgettable spectacle, filled with passionate fans and world-class football.

The knockout stage of Euro 2024 begins with the round of 16, from June 29 onwards.

What are the knockout brackets in Euro 2024?

Since there are four teams each in a group and six groups in total, 36 matches will be played in the group stage. Match 37 will be the first knockout fixture.

Round of 16

Match Number Fixture 37 Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C 38 Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B 39 Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F 40 Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F 41 Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C 42 Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E 43 Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D 44 Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F

Quarter-finals

Match Number Fixture 45 Winner of match 39 vs Winner of match 37 46 Winner of match 41 vs Winner of match 42 47 Winner of match 43 vs Winner of match 44 48 Winner of match 40 vs Winner of match 38

Semi-finals

Match Number Fixture 49 Winner of match 45 vs Winner of match 46 50 Winner of match 47 vs Winner of match 48

Final

Match Number Fixture 51 Winner of match 49 vs Winner of match 50

The exact match-ups won't be known until the group stage concludes. However, informed predictions can be made after a few games are played. Football analysts and fans alike will be eagerly following the group stage, dissecting the potential storylines and dream match-ups that could unfold in the knockout phase. Keep an eye on your favourite team's progress and potential opponents as the tournament progresses.

