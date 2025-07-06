Ethan Nwaneri contract ultimatum! Arsenal wonderkid puts pressure on Mikel Arteta to make key promise before signing new deal as Chelsea prepare to pounce

Ethan Nwaneri has reportedly delivered a contract ultimatum to Arsenal, with the teenage wonderkid yet to sign fresh terms.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 18 years of age, England U21 international Nwaneri is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in world football. He recently helped the Young Lions to European Championship glory and took in 37 appearances for the Gunners last season - scoring nine goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Arsenal are understandably keen to put a new deal in place with another product of their famed academy system. Nwaneri has entered the final 12 months of his current contract at Emirates Stadium.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Premier League’s youngest debutant, who made his top-flight bow in September 2022 at 15 years of age, is attracting interest from leading clubs across Europe. Chelsea are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation at London rivals.

The Blues are being given hope of potentially pulling off a stunning coup as, according to talkSPORT, Nwaneri is “reluctant to sign a new deal at Arsenal without guaranteed playing time” - with his ongoing development requiring regular outings.

TELL ME MORE

The youngster is currently competing with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for minutes on the flanks, while Arsenal are being linked with a raid on Chelsea for England international Noni Madueke.

WHAT NEXT FOR NWANERI?

Nwaneri has revealed that challenging for the Ballon d’Or forms part of his future plans, and a starting berth will have to be nailed down somewhere if he is to land a Golden Ball. Arsenal need to convince a home-grown star that he can fulfil his ambition on their books.