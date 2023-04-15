More prolific than Erling Haaland! Ollie Watkins tears Newcastle apart as Aston Villa dent Toon Army's Champions League charge

Ollie Watkins scored twice and assisted once as Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Champions League hopefuls Newcastle on Saturday.

Watkins assisted expertly for Ramsey

Scored twice in second half

More 2023 goal contributions than Haaland

TELL ME MORE: It soon became clear who would dominate Saturday's early meeting between two of the Premier League's form sides. Ollie Watkins hitting the post within 30 seconds should have been a warning to Newcastle, but they could do little to stop the in-form striker expertly setting up Jacob Ramsey to lash home, who appeared to be relishing his more advanced midfield role. Kieran Trippier often found himself isolated as the Magpies struggled to keep up, and should have found themselves two or three down by the break.

Ramsey hit the bar and Pope was twice called into action with his legs, but Watkins finally got the goal his work rate and industry deserved. Just two minutes after VAR denied him, the striker was allowed room to control, swivel and turn home Alex Moreno's cross to make it 2-0. Watkins was similarly unmarked when John McGinn found him late on from the opposite flank, with Villa's leading frontman taking his tally to 14 goal contributions for 2023 alone - three ahead of Harry Kane and, incredibly, Erling Haaland.

THE MVP: One of the league's most in-form strikers at the moment, Watkins is a simple choice for MVP. As Gareth Southgate watched on from the stands, the Villa frontman made the best possible case to be included in his next Three Lions squad. While Newcastle were occasionally guilty of giving him too much room, Watkins was simply unplayable as he continues to thrive in a more central role under Unai Emery. After a stunning assist for Ramsey for Villa's first, his goal was simply a matter of time and his second was purely inevitable, with him proving to be a vital part of Villa's mounting European charge.

THE BIG LOSER: While Watkins dominated at one end, Newcastle struggled without the firepower of Callum Wilson from the off. In his place, Anthony Gordon simply could not generate any attacking impetus, although Jacob Murphy was similarly toothless down the opposite flank. But Gordon made 37-year-old Ashley Young look back in his prime, barely managing to get on the ball, let alone threaten Emiliano Martinez in the Villa goal. Both he and Murphy were hooked before the hour mark for their sorry performances.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Villa's quest for European football goes on, while Newcastle's Champions League aspirations take a serious dent. Emery's side are next in action away at Brentford next Saturday, while Newcastle host fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham a day later.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐