Erling Haaland will not play against Republic of Ireland, Norway confirm

Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Norway's upcoming friendly against the Republic of Ireland but could feature when they take on Finland.

Haaland out for trip to Ireland

Striker recently recovered from foot injury

Norway star could feature against Finland

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed on Sunday that the Manchester City striker and Molde goalkeeper Jacob Karlstrom will not be part of the team for Thursday's match in Dublin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland recently recovered from an injury which kept him out of his side's recent matches against Leicester and Sevilla, though he returned to the starting XI for the 2-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Erling Braut Haaland and Jacob Karlstrøm will not join the national team to Dublin," an update from the NFF read. "The way it looks now, they will make it to the run-up to the Finland match. Kristian Thorstvedt has broken his toe and is unavailable for the team. Enter Mads Hedenstad Christiansen and Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? After the match against Ireland, Norway will host Finland in another friendly on November 20, in which the 22-year-old could feature.