'HISTORY IS BEING WRITTEN!' - Erling Haaland's five-goal performance wows fans as Man City crush RB Leipzig in Champions League

Dan Bernstein
|
Erling Haaland applaud fans Manchester City Leipzig 2022-23Getty Images
Erling Haaland became the third player to ever score five goals in a Champions League match on Tuesday, joining Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.

  • Haaland nets twice in 78 seconds
  • Goes on to score five against Leipzig
  • Man City win 7-0 (8-1 agg)

WHAT HAPPENED? So much history. Haaland became the quickest player to ever score 30 Champions League goals, broke Manchester City's single-season scoring record for all competitions and joined elite company in netting five times in a Champions League match. He reached five goals in 57 minutes - faster than Messi (84) and Adriano (82).

It's difficult for Haaland to impress fans, such is the high standard he's created, but his efforts on Tuesday were remarkable even for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even though City trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race, Haaland has met expectations in his first season under Pep Guardiola. He's a special goalscoring weapon Guardiola hasn't had the past couple of seasons.

THE REACTIONS:

Haaland is must-watch TV.

He's hard to believe, really.

There's no use in checking the record book until he's off the pitch.

It's always special to be named alongside Messi!

WHAT'S NEXT FOR HAALAND? The FA Cup is next on his agenda. City host Burnley in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

