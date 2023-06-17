'Erling Haaland ran out of steam!' - Stale Solbakken explains why Man City star went off in Norway's late collapse to Scotland

Norway coach Stale Solbakken said Erling Haaland was unable to continue playing as the striker went off in his side's 2-1 loss at home to Scotland.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland converted a second-half penalty to give the home team the lead as they dominated the Euro 2024 qualifying contest. The Manchester City star was taken off after 84 minutes and watched on from the sidelines as Lyndon Dykes levelled for Scotland three minutes later, followed by a Kenny McLean winner almost immediately afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Norway pushed for a late equaliser as Scotland sat deep, but without their heroic forward on the field, they were unable to breach the visitors' defence and have just one point from three matches.

Solbakken was quizzed about his decision to take Haaland off and he told reporters: "He asked to be changed. We kept him on the pitch 10-12 minutes longer. In the last few minutes he was on the field, we played with one less man. He was completely empty. He has only played 60 minutes several times before. We're talking about it being 30 degrees, it's applied. He ran out of steam."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland headed into this game having just completed an intense season with City, scoring 52 goals in 53 games as they won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. Saturday's clash in Oslo came just a week after his side beat Inter in the Champions League final in Turkey.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Solbakken could call on the 22-year-old to feature against Cyprus when they meet in their next Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.