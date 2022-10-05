Erling Haaland does not have specific Real Madrid transfer clause in Man City contract

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland does not have a specific release clause in his contract relating to Real Madrid.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Norwegian striker signed a five-year contract with Manchester City in May and the deal does include various different clauses. However, there is no specific termination clause in the contract which would allow the forward to sign for Real Madrid if Los Blancos were interested in acquiring the player, GOAL can confirm. There is also no exclusive clause by which Madrid could sign Haaland for less money than other clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has made an instant impact at City after signing from Dortmund, scoring 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches. There has been speculation a clause in his contract could allow Real Madrid to land the Norwegian for €200m (£175m/$197m) in 2024. Haaland’s father, ex-City midfielder Alf Inge, has also revealed Real Madrid were an option for his son last summer but were overlooked in favour of the Cityzens.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City paid Borussia Dortmund €60m (£52m/$59m) for Haaland and signed the forward on a five-year deal. The striker earns a salary of €20m (£17m/$19m) net per season, plus bonuses. Haaland will earn around €200m gross for his five years at the Etihad.

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition.

THE VERDICT: City have not wanted to reveal, confirm or deny the existence of a clause in Haaland's contract after the striker's move. Yet his incredible form has already drawn speculation about his future despite the fact he only moved to Pep Guardiola's side in June.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? City take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday and then head to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.