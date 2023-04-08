Erling Haaland is better than billion-pound Chelsea! Man City striker now has more goals this season than pitiful Blues

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland netted his 30th Premier League goal of the season against Southampton, meaning he's outscored all of Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland continued his electric form this season by scoring a brace in a 4-1 win for Manchester City against Southampton. The Norway international headed his team in front and then added a superb bicycle kick to notch his 30th Premier League goal of the 2022-23 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker's latest goal means he's now outscored the entire Chelsea team - and done so in fewer games. The struggling Blues have only managed 29 goals in 30 games, their worst tally in a century, while Haaland has scored 30 in just 27 top-flight outings in his debut campaign in English football. The striker is now one of just three players to score 30 or more goals in their first season in the Premier League, joining Andrew Cole (34 in 1993-94) and Kevin Phillips (30 in 1999-00). Chelsea's squad is valued at around £1 billion but sit in 11th place in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kevin De Bruyne, who picked up his 100th Premier League assist in the game, paid tribute to his team-mate after the match.

"He scores a lot of goals. It is insane. He is there. If we create chances he is there," he told Sky Sports. "It is a good combination. He knows what I want to do and I know what he wants to do."

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has scored 44 goals in all competitions for Man City this season – it's the joint-most ever by a Premier League player in a single campaign, level with Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002-03) and Mohamed Salah (2017-18).

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City and Haaland go on to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The two teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.