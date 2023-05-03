History maker, record breaker! Erling Haaland becomes first player EVER to score 35 goals in a Premier League season with dink against West Ham

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was on target yet again with another record-breaking strike against West Ham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland netted his 35th Premier League goal of the season against West Ham on Wednesday at the Etihad. The Norwegian's goal means he becomes the highest goalscorer in a single Premier League season, breaking the record previously held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. The striker was sent through by Jack Grealish and clipped the ball over goalkeeper Lukasz Fabinski.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With six Premier League games still to play, Haaland will surely extend his record even further before his debut campaign in the English top flight is over. The 22-year-old now has 51 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side. Only Dixie Dean, who struck 63, has scored more goals in a single campaign in English football.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City went on to beat West Ham 3-0 to return to the top of the table. Haaland and his team are back in action on Saturday at home to Leeds United in the Premier League.