Erling Haaland set to sign £20m boot deal with Nike after rejecting Puma and adidas interest

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is reportedly set to sign a lucrative boot deal with Nike after snubbing advances from adidas and Puma.

Norwegian has worked with Nike before

Previous deal ended in 2022

Has scored 33 goals for City this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international has registered 33 goals through as many games for City this season, with an immediate return being delivered on the £51 million ($61m) transfer fee invested in his talent. The 22-year-old has been starring on a Premier League stage, but he has no boot endorsement at present.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A previous agreement with Nike came to a close in January 2022, allowing Haaland to be pictured donning footwear from rival sportswear manufacturers adidas and Puma. Haaland had boasted ties to Nike since he was 14 years old, while adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden is a close family friend.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Athletic reports that three giants of the sponsorship industry have put proposals to Haaland, with a decision on his next deal now close. It is suggested that the City superstar will side with Nike, having offered a nod towards renewing that relationship in his recent choice of matchday boots.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland is reportedly being lined up for an agreement with Nike that will be worth around £20m ($24m) a year, although he is said to have made it clear to all of his many suitors that comfort and product satisfaction would be determining factors for him over any financial rewards.