'It's been incredible to see and feel' - Eriksen thanks world for support after being discharged from hospital

Six days after his collapse in Copenhagen, the Inter playmaker will head home with an ICD heart-starting device after meeting his squad-mates

Christian Eriksen says he is "doing well under the circumstances" after he was discharged from hospital on Friday, following a successful operation less than a week after he suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener.

The Inter playmaker collapsed during his side's Group B game with Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday and was rushed to the nearby Rigshospitalet, where he was fitted with an ICD heart-starting device earlier this week.

Having visited his team-mates, the midfielder will now return home with his family as he continues to recover, as his country attempt to avoid an early exit from this summer's rearranged tournament.

What has been said?

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel," Eriksen was quoted by the Danish Football Union in a statement released on Friday.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

The DFU provided further details, adding: "Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today, he also visited the national team in Helsingor, and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Denmark at Euro 2020

Eriksen's visit to the rest of his squad - several of who were instrumental in saving his life at Parken Stadium last week - will help Kasper Hjulmand and his side as they look to save their Euro 2020 campaign.

The difficulty of their opening two games, completed under the storm of emotion brought on by the midfielder's collapse, has left them rooted to the foot of Group B knowing they must go to Saint-Petersburg on Monday and beat Russia to have a chance.

Even then, depending how results fare elsewhere, they may be forced to wait and see if they will qualify for the knockout stages or face the roulette of the third-place rankings - or indeed, miss out entirely with various tiebreakers likely to be required to decide the final standings.

