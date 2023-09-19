Erik ten Hag warned he has 'bugs in the dressing room' at Man Utd as Gary Neville questions mindset of Harry Maguire & Jadon Sancho

Gary Neville has warned Erik ten Hag that he has "some bugs" in the dressing room at Manchester United that need to be addressed.

Neville warns Erik ten Hag

Has 'bugs' in dressing room

Maguire & Sancho's mindset questioned

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been a tough few weeks for United both on and off the pitch. After removing Harry Maguire as the club captain before the start of the season, Ten Hag got involved in a public spat with Jadon Sancho after the English star was banished from the first-team squad. On the pitch, the Red Devils have lost three out of their first five Premier League matches.

Club legend and pundit Neville has now warned the Dutch manager that he has "bugs" in his dressing room that could cause the same kind of "damage" seen during the reigns of his predecessors at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: "How popular is Sancho and Maguire in the dressing room? He's got some bugs in there that we don't know from the outside, what discomfort and uncertainty is being created on the inside. You've got a player at the moment who is probably changing in the first-team dressing room but obviously over with the academy. You've got Maguire, who has been captain of these players 12 months ago, now almost alienated as third, fourth, fifth centre-half. He's got some situations in there I don't know the damage that's having.

Article continues below

"But in terms of his work on the pitch, I don't think Ten Hag will change. The fact of the matter is there has been many a manager over the last ten to twelve years since Sir Alex Ferguson left that have found challenges at Manchester United. What I'm hoping at the moment is it's just a difficult start to the season and it's not a repeat of what we've seen previously. We've seen it becoming challenging for Jose Mourinho, for Louis van Gaal, for David Moyes, for obviously Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. So I hope it is not the beginning of that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per a report by The Sun, Bruno Fernandes reportedly confronted Scott McTominay in the dressing room after United's shocking 3-1 home loss to Brighton, while defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were also engaged in a heated row.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's men are next up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.