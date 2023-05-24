Erik ten Hag teases Man Utd interest in Neymar: 'When we have news we will tell you'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped when pressed on his club's interest in Neymar but did not rule out a move for the PSG star

Ten Hag did not rule out move for Neymar

Brazilian touted for PSG exit this summer

United were interested in him in 2016

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach gave a mischievous answer when asked what he thought of Neymar after French newspaper L'Equipe reported that the club have been offered the chance to sign the out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When we have news we will tell you," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's Premier League match against Chelsea on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are reportedly open to selling the 31-year-old this summer and Neymar is seriously considering leaving after a season in which he and Lionel Messi have repeatedly been targeted for criticism by the club's fans. Neymar has not played for PSG for three months after damaging ankle ligaments against Lille in February but that did not stop the club's Ultras demanding he leave in the summer. The Brazilian, who remains the most expensive player in the world following his €222 million move from Barcelona in 2017, has become a symbol of PSG's culture of highly-paid star players who have had little tangible effect on the team and been unable to lead them to a coveted first Champions League trophy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The story about Neymar came as a surprise as United are prioritising signing a proven and prolific centre-forward in the summer. Neymar, whose time at PSG has been plagued by ankle injuries, doesn't appear to be the player United need but the Red Devils have shown an appetite for making high-profile signings, such as when they brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford in 2021.