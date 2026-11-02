'Look where they are now!' – Erik ten Hag warns Man Utd face 'real possibility' of relegation under Michael Carrick

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Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a stark warning that the club could face relegation from the Premier League. The Dutchman believes the competitive nature of the top flight means Michael Carrick's struggling side are in genuine danger of an unthinkable drop.

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United face serious relegation danger

Ten Hag believes United are facing a genuine threat of relegation from the Premier League. His comments follow a damaging 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday. The result leaves Carrick's side languishing in 17th place with just seven points from nine matches. They sit above Crystal Palace in the final relegation spot purely on goal difference.

The Red Devils are currently enduring a miserable nine-match winless run across all competitions. According to Opta, this represents their longest streak without a victory since 1984.

Ten Hag warns of vicious circle

The United board opted to stick with Carrick for the trip to Stamford Bridge. This decision came despite heavy recent defeats, including a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth and a 4-1 thrashing at Como in the Champions League.

When asked about the prospect of United suffering their first relegation in over half a century, Ten Hag offered a blunt assessment. The Dutchman cited the sheer quality of the division as a major factor.

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"In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong," Ten Hag told ESPN. "If you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle, yes, then it can become very, very difficult."

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A stark contrast in recent fortunes

Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford in 2022 and ended the club's trophy drought before his dismissal in 2024. He successfully guided United to both FA Cup and League Cup triumphs during his tenure.

The Dutch manager was recently appointed as the new technical director for FC Twente ahead of the 2026-27 season. Reflecting on his time in England, he highlighted the stark contrast between his achievements and the club's current predicament.

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"Before we arrived, six years without winning a trophy," Ten Hag noted. "Look where they are now."

Crucial fixtures await struggling United

Carrick must now find a way to lift his squad ahead of two crucial home fixtures. United desperately need a positive result to stop their alarming slide and rebuild shattered confidence.

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They will host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Attention will then quickly shift back to their Premier League survival battle. Carrick's side welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford on Sunday in a must-win encounter.