Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd fans ‘were behind us’ & plays down significance of anti-Glazer protests amid takeover turmoil

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists anti-Glazer protests by the club's fans aren't a distraction after a demonstration on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans marched to Old Trafford ahead of kick-off against Aston Villa, calling for a 100% sale of the club and the departure of the Glazer family. Final bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group and a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani were made on Friday as the club's takeover turmoil continues. Ten Hag's side went on to beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League and Ten Hag was asked after the game if the protests were a distraction for his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag offered the following response: "We felt really that the fans were behind us and so we have to focus to be successful because that is what the fans expect and they can expect and they have to rely on us, so we will focus on that and I'm sure when we give performances like we do all season, the fans are behind us. There’s a strong bond.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe's bid for Manchester United is thought to be for a controlling stake of just over 50%, which allow the Glazers to stay at the club. The American owners are unpopular among supporters due to the huge debt that has been loaded onto the club. Ten Hag was spotted holding up a Glazers Out scarf during United's win over Villa at Old Trafford, which may just have endeared him to supporters even more.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday at Brighton.