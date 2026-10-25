Enzo Maresca explains Phil Foden substitution as Man City lose midfield battle against Aston Villa

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Enzo Maresca has defended his ruthless half-time substitutions after Manchester City struggled in midfield during their clash with Aston Villa. The manager explained his tactical decision to introduce Phil Foden instead of Ayyoub Bouaddi as City chased an early deficit.

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Maresca acts ruthlessly again

City have rarely fallen behind during Maresca's tenure. However, when the team does trail, the manager has consistently shown a ruthless streak. The Cityzens reacted well to conceding an early goal against Aston Villa on Saturday. Iliman Ndiaye came incredibly close to equalising, but the forward was ultimately denied by the post.

Seeking a turnaround, Maresca made a decisive double substitution at the break. Rayan Cherki was sacrificed at half-time, suffering the exact same fate as he did during the recent Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Foden chosen over Bouaddi

Instead of introducing Bouaddi to shore up the middle, Maresca opted to bring Foden off the bench. Eyebrows were raised when Foden initially missed out on a starting spot following his midweek hat-trick. Maresca defended his tactical alterations when questioned after the match. He drew comparisons with the recent European fixture where City successfully altered the momentum.

"I think against PSG it was a bit different," Maresca explained to reporters. "Today we needed a technical midfielder, that's why Rayan was out and Phil was inside."

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City lose the midfield battle

The introduction of a creative midfielder failed to solve City's core problem on the day. The game became frantic and end-to-end, leaving vast amounts of space in the middle of the park. Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez had previously formed a faultless midfield partnership against Manchester United and Liverpool. However, like in the PSG match, they found themselves losing crucial duels against Villa.

Despite leaving him on the bench, Maresca backed Bouaddi to feature prominently soon, saying: "No doubt that Ayyoub is going to help us. Today Enzo and Elliot both had a very good game and we have so many games that Ayyoub is going to play minutes."

Brighton test awaits next

Maresca will need to find the right midfield balance quickly as the fixtures continue to pile up. The manager must decide whether to rotate his established partnership of Anderson and Fernandez. City turn their attention away from the league as they prepare for domestic cup action. The squad will face Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday.