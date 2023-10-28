Explained: Why Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were both absent from Chelsea squad for west London derby clash with Brentford

There were two surprise absentees from the Chelsea line-up to face Brentford on Saturday, with Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk both left out.

Both left out of squad

Pochettino provides update

Madueke and Jackson come in

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form pair were surprise omissions when Mauricio Pochettino named his line-up for the west London derby at Stamford Bridge, with Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson drafted in to replace them.

WHY WERE THEY LEFT OUT? The Blues boss explained the duo felt some muscle discomfort in Chelsea's final training session on Friday, but he was not concerned that either injury was serious.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Enzo and Misha felt something in training yesterday," Pochettino told reporters. "Small muscle injuries for them both. We hoped they would be okay to be in the squad but they aren't quite ready. Neither of them are big issues but we didn't want to take risks."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's season has been ravaged by injuries and Blues' fans will be hoping that Pochettino's prognosis is correct with clashes against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Newcastle on the horizon.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA?: The Blues will hope to get the job done without their big-money men against a wily Brentford side on Saturday lunchtime.