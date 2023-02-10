All English clubs to be EXCLUDED from new 80-team European Super League prompting outrage from Premier League

Premier League clubs have been left fuming after it was revealed that plans for a new 80-team European Super League will exclude English sides.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rumours of a new European Super League (ESL) format have surfaced, which will include 60-80 teams in a four-tier system as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus refuse to give up on their dreams of forming an alternative continental competition to the UEFA Champions League. All the divisions would be created based on sporting performance and merit, with no founding members' privilege.

However, according to The Sun, the new format will not include any Premier League outfits, with Madrid-based sports marketing firm A22 citing the financial success story of the English clubs as a justification for the new competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: One of the insiders said: " This is a reverse Brexit. We are talking about a closed league that is trying to justify itself by pitting Europe against England. At the same time, they claim they want to emulate the Prem’s success. To say people are bemused is an understatement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ESL was dealt a hammer blow by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) when it ruled that while an independent tournament could be set up "outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot however, in parallel with the creation of such a competition, continue to participate in the football competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA without the prior authorization of those federations". It is expected that the ECJ will share its full judgement on the case within weeks.

WHAT NEXT? UEFA is strongly against the formation of the ESL, with the governing body saying back in November 2022 that "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". They are backed by La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who believes that "the Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football".