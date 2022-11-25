England vs USA: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream England against USMNT on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

England take on USA in a Group E encounter of the 2022 World Cup at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Friday.

After a semi-final exit at the last World Cup, Gareth Southgate's men kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 6-2 win over Iran courtesy of two goals from Bukayo Saka and one each for Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

USA have a poor record against the Three Lions, losing eight out of the 11 times they have met, but Gregg Berhalter will hope to address that after a 1-1 draw against Wales that saw them impress in the first half but struggle in the second.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.

England vs USA date & kick-off time

Game: England vs USMNT Date: November 25, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 26) Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch England vs USA on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX or STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select or JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select, JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

England squad & team news

Scans have confirmed that Harry Kane has not suffered any serious injury to his ankle and the Spurs man also participated in team training to suggest that he will start in attack.

Kyle Walker and James Maddison also took part in training but the latter is still doubtful to play any part in Friday's game.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire has been passed fit and he should keep his place in the XI following his brief spell of dizziness against Iran, with Kieran Trippier, John Stones and Luke Shaw to complete the back four.

England possible XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Tripper, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish Forwards Kane, Maddison, Saka, Sterling, Wilson

USMNT squad and team news

USA midfielders Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah shrugged off injuries in the draw with Wales and are likely to continue alongside captain Tyler Adams in the XI.

Premier League players such as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic are also expected to start against England.

The big question mark is over Giovanni Reyna and whether Berhalter will now bring him back in, with the Dortmund star having been left out of the team for the draw with Wales.

USA possible XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic